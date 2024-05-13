Ghaziabad: Poll code holds up 119 crore project to prevent urban flooding

Taking cue from last year’s waterlogging during the monsoon months, the municipal corporation of Ghaziabad has started cleaning and desilting drains about a month earlier than usual this year, but a major project to prevent flooding in city’s residential colonies has been put on hold due to prevalence of the model code of conduct (MCC), municipal officials said. Waterlogging on roads happens every monsoon, the silt taken out from drains is not lifted in time and is left on the side, and during rains this silt ends up back in the drain, say residents. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said they already tendered out the works before the imposition of the model code and currently, the cleaning of 109 major drains, 335 medium and about 635 small drains is underway.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“These works, estimated to cost about ₹3-4 crore, has already been tendered out. We have also bought a big poclain machine for cleaning of the Brij Vihar drain in trans-Hindon and this machine will be deployed round the year for cleaning drains to prevent waterlogging in nearby residential localities. We expect these works to be over by June 15,” said Mithilesh Kumar, corporation health officer.

Senior corporation officials said their major project to prevent flooding could not go to the tendering stage due to the model code being notified.

The officials said the project was aimed to strengthen and remodel the old drain that runs through Bulandshahr Road industrial area, South-Side GT Road industrial area, and ABES crossing, towards Shahberi culvert. This drain further goes to Noida, said officials.

“This project was meant to prevent waterlogging in residential and industrial areas. Due to prevalence of the model code, several other projects have also been put on hold,” municipal commissioner Vikramaditya Malik said.

Officials said the project to prevent flooding was supposed to provide relief to residents in Kavi Nagar, Rajapur, Mehrauli, Vivekanand Nagar, Pandav Nagar, NDRF Road, Bamheta, Shastri Nagar and Crossings Republik township, among others.

These works will not be undertaken only after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election on June 4.

The residents said waterlogging during the monsoon is a yearly affair in Ghaziabad.

“Waterlogging on roads happens every monsoon. The silt taken out from drains is not lifted in time and is left on the side of the drain. Whenever it rains, this silt ends up back in the drain. To prevent waterlogging, the corporation often have to resort to emergency measures which remain insufficient,” said Vikrant Sharma, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.