Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ghaziabad: Proposed flyover at Hapur Chungi to be extended by additional 400 metres

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 04:50 am IST

The four-lane flyover, aimed at easing congestion, was originally planned near Ingraham School intersection, however, traffic circulation challenges at the proposed starting point prompted a revision

Ghaziabad: The proposed flyover at Hapur Chungi intersection on the Delhi-Hapur Road will now be extended to 1200 metres, up from the initially planned 800 metres, UP state bridge corporation officials said on Wednesday.

Initially proposed in 2016 at an estimated cost of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 crore, the project’s budget was later revised to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore for the 800 metres flyover. With the increase in length, officials anticipate further cost escalation by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25–35 crore. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)
Initially proposed in 2016 at an estimated cost of about 40 crore, the project’s budget was later revised to 100 crore for the 800 metres flyover. With the increase in length, officials anticipate further cost escalation by 25–35 crore. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

The four-lane flyover, aimed at easing congestion, was originally planned near Ingraham School intersection, however, traffic circulation challenges at the proposed starting point prompted a revision.

Rajneesh Yadav, project manager of the bridge corporation said,“This is why we have decided to extend the length of the flyover to about 1200 metres. The new starting point will now be outside the district collector’s office and will continue for about 450 metres beyond Hapur Chungi intersection.”

Initially proposed in 2016 at an estimated cost of about 40 crore, the project’s budget was later revised to 100 crore for the 800 metres flyover. With the increase in length, officials anticipate further cost escalation by 25–35 crore.

“An estimation of cost escalation is underway. The work for the flyover will start once it gets a final approval from the state government. The project will be funded by the public works department (PWD). A proper traffic circulation plan at the flyover and at nearby service lanes will also be chalked out,” Yadav added.

The Hapur Chungi intersection serves as a vital link connecting commuters from Delhi to National Highway 9 (NH-9) and to Delhi–Meerut Road. It also connects Ghaziabad localities, including Raj Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, and Kavi Nagar.

The area also houses major central government establishments including district police headquarters, the Ghaziabad court complex, the district headquarters, and the Raj Nagar District Centre.

“The Delhi-Hapur Road sees a traffic flow of more than 1.2 lakh passenger car units per day,” said Ram Raja, executive engineer of PWD, adding that the funds will be provided by the PWD and its approval will be provided by the state government.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: Proposed flyover at Hapur Chungi to be extended by additional 400 metres
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On