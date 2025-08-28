Ghaziabad: Proposed flyover at Hapur Chungi to be extended by additional 400 metres

Ghaziabad: The proposed flyover at Hapur Chungi intersection on the Delhi-Hapur Road will now be extended to 1200 metres, up from the initially planned 800 metres, UP state bridge corporation officials said on Wednesday. Initially proposed in 2016 at an estimated cost of about ₹ 40 crore, the project’s budget was later revised to ₹ 100 crore for the 800 metres flyover. With the increase in length, officials anticipate further cost escalation by ₹ 25–35 crore. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

The four-lane flyover, aimed at easing congestion, was originally planned near Ingraham School intersection, however, traffic circulation challenges at the proposed starting point prompted a revision.

Rajneesh Yadav, project manager of the bridge corporation said,“This is why we have decided to extend the length of the flyover to about 1200 metres. The new starting point will now be outside the district collector’s office and will continue for about 450 metres beyond Hapur Chungi intersection.”

“An estimation of cost escalation is underway. The work for the flyover will start once it gets a final approval from the state government. The project will be funded by the public works department (PWD). A proper traffic circulation plan at the flyover and at nearby service lanes will also be chalked out,” Yadav added.

The Hapur Chungi intersection serves as a vital link connecting commuters from Delhi to National Highway 9 (NH-9) and to Delhi–Meerut Road. It also connects Ghaziabad localities, including Raj Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, and Kavi Nagar.

The area also houses major central government establishments including district police headquarters, the Ghaziabad court complex, the district headquarters, and the Raj Nagar District Centre.

“The Delhi-Hapur Road sees a traffic flow of more than 1.2 lakh passenger car units per day,” said Ram Raja, executive engineer of PWD, adding that the funds will be provided by the PWD and its approval will be provided by the state government.