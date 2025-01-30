Ghaziabad: Rules framed to standardise fees for different building permits

The housing and urban planning department of Uttar Pradesh has standardised and framed rules for assessment, levy, and collection of impact fee, development permit fee, building permit fee, and inspection fee that are collected at the time of building map approval. The state government has framed rules for assessment, levy, and collection of impact fee, development permit fee, building permit fee, and inspection fee that are collected at the time of building map approval. (Sakib Ali/HT Archive)

The orders to this effect were issued on January 28, with the framing of the Uttar Pradesh urban planning and development (assessment, levy, and collection of impact fee, Rules of 2024, and UP urban planning and development (assessment, levy, and collection of development permit fee, building permit fee, and inspection fee) Rules of 2024.

Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials shared the document of the newly notified rules on Wednesday.

The officials said an impact fee is applicable in cases where a higher land use activity is intended over an area having a lower land use. The rules have defined different activities such as transport, industrial, residential, offices, and commercial on different land usages.

The rules for the impact fee have defined different coefficient numbers for the calculation of the fee according to activity on different land usages. The amount will be arrived at by a given formula based on plot area, circle rate, and the impact fee coefficient.

The other set of rules also defined the development permit fee on the basis of different land areas and the building permit fee based on a per square metre rate on different land usages. The inspection fee has also been decided in a similar manner.

“The development permit fee, building permit fee, and the inspection fee are charged during the map layout process. The authorities were earlier charging these fees, but the rules were not framed. Now, the rates have been standardised across all development authorities,” said a former town planning official from GDA, asking not to be named.,

Senior GDA officials could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

“We will study the documents and will be able to comment later,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator, GDA.

The developers privy to the issue said the absence of rules also attracted the attention of courts, and the latest rules would help in the streamlining and standardisation of different fee/charges.

“The rates have become standardised, and this will help end confusion. Now, the authority cannot levy ad hoc charges from developers,” said Gaurav Gupta, secretary, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, NCR chapter.