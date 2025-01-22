Ghaziabad: Stamps dept uploads all sale deeds to cloud storage

The stamps and registration department has stopped the practice of storing physical records of sale deeds and registries and has completely digitised records on cloud-based systems. Stamps and registration department officials said they are also in the process of digitising old records --from the year 2002 to 2017 -- and the process will be completed by the end of March. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The officials said starting January 1, all sale deeds during the registry process are getting scanned in the original and uploaded to the cloud for storage.

Earlier, the department obtained and physically stored photocopies of documents in cardboard cover files. This gave rise to the problem of space for storage besides issues in preserving the records and ensuring their safety.

“Now, applicants need not bring any photocopies to the sub registrar’s office. The original documents will be scanned and stored digitally. The new arrangement of storing records in the digitised form is helping us save huge quantities of paper, besides space and also time required to access the documents. Now, anyone with the document number can access the documents through the IGRS portal. The new arrangement will remove issues of tampering and physical damage to records,” said Pushpendra Kumar, assistant inspector general (AIG, stamps).

Officials said the original documents of properties will be scanned at the sub registrar’s offices and the digitised records will be uploaded to the cloud.

“We are also in the process of digitising records from 2002 to 2017, and the work is likely to be completed by the end of March. In the next phase, the old records before the year 2002 will be digitised and stored on the cloud. This will remove the issues of tampering or loss of records due to damage or any other reason. With the help of digitised records, the applicants can also obtain duplicate copies from our offices. if they so require, they can even access the original documents on their own,” Kumar said.

According to the department, it is digitising about 1,450,065 sale deeds/registries which have happened during the period between 2002 and 2017. The officials said that documents after 2017 are in the digitised form and these are also getting uploaded to the cloud for easy access.

The officials said that about 550-600 registries are taken up in the district on a daily basis.