Ghaziabad: Two brothers among five suspected of killing 60-year-old man over property dispute

The Ghaziabad police in connection with the murder of 60-year-old man in Hindon Vihar on Thursday evening registered an FIR on Friday against five persons, including the victim’s two younger brothers and also his nephew. The three named suspects are the two younger brothers of the victim and his nephew. (Representational image)

According to police, the deceased man, Haji Musa, was at his dairy farm around 6pm on Thursday when the suspects allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fled after critically injuring him. Police said Musa’s son and son-in-law rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

“In this connection, we have registered an FIR for murder against five persons, including two unidentified persons. The three named suspects are the two younger brothers of the victim and his nephew. We have formed teams to nab the suspects,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (city 2).

The FIR was registered at Nandgram police station under Indian Penal Code sections 302/34 (murder with common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The police said the FIR names victim’s younger brothers Gulzar Khan alias Sundar, 55, Ehsan Khan, 40, besides nephew Zaid, 30.

“The suspects came with knives and attacked my father. They had come with the intention to kill him. My brother-in-law Shadab, tried to intervene to save the victim but the suspects threatened him with dire consequences and fled,” Shahrukh Khan, Musa’s son, said.

The police said CCTV footage from a nearby street was scanned for clues.

“The footage shows a man with blood on his shirt walking down the street and finally he is seen taking it off. Other suspects named in the FIR were not seen in the footage. It has also come to light that the victim and the suspects were involved in a dispute over property located in their native village of Bhojpur, Ghaziabad,” the ACP said.