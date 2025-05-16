Ghaziabad: Two ramps to Hindon elevated road proposed in Indirapuram, Vasundhara

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has proposed to build two ramps on the Hindon Elevated Road: an on-ramp in Indirapuram on the carriageway from Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate, and an off-ramp in Vasundhara on the carriageway from UP Gate to Raj Nagar Extension. The ramps will be built at a cost of ₹200 crore, and the proposal will soon be sent to the state government for approval, officials said on Thursday. The Hindon elevated road is 10.3km long. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The 10.3km Hindon Elevated Road connects Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad with UP Gate on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. The proposal to build the ramps comes after Uttar Pradesh housing and development board officials asked GDA to provide access to the Hindon Elevated Road from Vasundhara and Siddharth Vihar townships.

“We have prepared a report proposing the development of a new on-ramp from Indirapuram and a new off-ramp towards Vasundhara. The estimated cost for these two additional accesses is ₹200 crore, and we will try to seek funds from the Sixteenth Finance Commission. For now, the report will be sent to the state government for further action,” said Atul Vats, vice-chairperson of GDA.

The Hindon Elevated Road has an entry/exit point at Karhera rotary and an entry/exit point at UP-Gate. In between, the elevated road has an exit at Indirapuram for commuters coming from Raj Nagar Extension. Likewise, commuters from Vasundhara also have an entry to the elevated road, but it is meant only for commuters going to Raj Nagar Extension.

“The two new proposed entry and exit points, a ramp up from Indirapuram and a ramp down on the other side at Vasundhara, will help commuters of trans-Hindon areas get full access to the elevated road. It will also help commuters from nearby Siddharth Vihar get access to the elevated road and reach Delhi,” said an officer from GDA’s engineering department.

The Vasundhara and Siddharth Vihar housing schemes are spread over an area of 1,138 acres and 704 acres, respectively. Siddharth Vihar is an under-development scheme and residents settling here will need direct connectivity to Delhi.

In Vasundhara, the board has a presence of 80 acres of vacant land in sectors 7 and 8, which also fall under the transit-oriented development (TOD) zone and have mixed and commercial land use being located in a 1.5km radius of the Sahibabad station of the Regional Rapid Transit System project.

The TOD zones along eight RRTS stations have been defined according to the state government’s TOD policy and also made part of the draft Master Plan 2031 by GDA.

Ten acres of land in these two sectors is also proposed to be given for a satellite centre of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).