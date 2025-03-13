Ghaziabad warehouse wall collapses; boy killed, mother hurt

An eight-year-old boy was killed, and his mother sustained severe injuries after a wall of an under-construction warehouse collapsed on them in Kanawani, Indirapuram, on Tuesday evening, police said Wednesday. The family has yet to file a complaint, they added. The eight-foot wall of a tile warehouse collapsed, burying them under debris on Tuesday evening. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The victims, Mona Yadav, 35, and her son Vishal Yadav, were heading to a local market around 6 pm when the eight-foot wall of a tile warehouse collapsed, burying them under debris. Locals immediately rushed to their aid and evacuated them before taking them to a hospital in Vasundhara. “The child succumbed to injuries, while his mother is still under treatment. She suffered severe injuries, but her condition is stable,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram circle).

The warehouse, spread over 200 square yards, had been under construction for the past three days. “A police team visited the site and found that a large quantity of ceramic tiles had been stacked against the outer wall from inside, imposing excess weight and causing the collapse,” ACP Srivastava said.

The police said that they are in contact with the victims’ family, who are currently occupied with the boy’s last rites and attending to the injured mother. “The family has assured they will soon file a complaint for further legal action,” the ACP added. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Indirapuram police station.

According to police, the boy had suffered severe eye and facial injuries three months ago in a stray dog attack, for which his father, Rajesh Yadav, a cab driver in Delhi, had spent a significant amount on treatment. The family, originally from Rajpura in Sambhal district, currently resides in Kanawani.