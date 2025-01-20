Ghaziabad: Woman, 3 minors killed in Loni house blaze

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old woman and three minor children died in a fire that broke out at their four-storey house at Kanchan Park in Ghaziabad’s Loni early Sunday. Although the cause of the blaze remains to be ascertained but it started in an in-house tracksuit factory run by the family on the second floor where a lot of raw material was stocked, officers said. On arrival, the police team along with fire officials and locals, broke two side walls of the house from the neighbouring houses to pull out four people, later found dead. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police were alerted about the fire at about 7.10am. On arrival, the police team along with fire officials and locals, broke two side walls of the house from the neighbouring houses to pull out four people, later found dead.

It was a 10-member joint family of two brothers, Shahnawaz, 35, and Shamshad, 32 (single names) living with their parents at the house. The parents, residing on the ground floor, escaped unhurt as the fire began. However, Shahnawaz’s wife Gulbahar, 32, and their two sons – Zeeshan, 7, and Ayan, 5, besides Shamshad’s son Shan, 4, died due to burns, officers said.

“In all, eight members of the family, including two couples and four minor children, all boys, lived on the third floor. The first floor was sort of a godown. The fire started on the second floor and moved up to the third floor. All eight were sleeping. Shamshad, along with his wife Ayesha and their son Jaan Mohammad, aged six, along with Shahnawaz, managed to climb stairs and reached the roof. They were saved with minor injuries,” ACP said.

Police said that Ayehsa and Jaan Mohammad were rushed to GTB hospital, Delhi, for treatment, and they inhaled fumes and suffered about 10% burns.

Shahnawaz, who was in a state of shock, said: “We all were sleeping when I sensed thick smoke and everyone started to choke. There was heavy fire that came in, and we could not find any escape route to the lower floors. Somehow, I, along with Shamshad, his wife, and their son, climbed stairs leading to the roof of the third floor. In between, we tried to pick four other members but could not do so as fire was raging.”

The fire officials rushed three fire tenders to the site.

“There was no way through which we could enter the third floor of the house. Our teams entered the building by breaking walls. The fire possibly resulted from a short circuit,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer.