Ghaziabad woman bites off husband’s tongue, arrested

Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly biting and severing a piece of her husband’s tongue at their house in Modinagar late Monday night, police said on Tuesday, adding that an FIR has been registered against her. “My son got married to the woman from Meerut. Around 1 am, she cut it off from the front part… he is admitted to a hospital in Meerut and is unable to speak,” the woman’s mother-in-law Geeta Devi stated in the FIR. (Representational image)

The couple married about six months ago.

Identifying the victim as Vipin Kumar, 24, and his wife as Isha Kumar, 23, officials said that the incident took place around 1am on Tuesday when the couple was in their bedroom at their Sanjaypuri locality-located house.

“The two had a fight over some domestic issue on Monday evening. Late at night, as the husband made advances towards the woman, she bit his tongue with her teeth and severed a part of his tongue, which was about a bit less than an inch,” said Amit Saxena, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Modinagar circle, adding, “The man was unable to speak, and his family rushed him to a hospital in Meerut. He is under treatment.”

The officer called social media posts suggesting the woman used a knife to cut off his tongue as false.

“We inquired from the man and his family. The part of the tongue was cut off by the woman with her teeth. Following the incident, the man’s family gave a police complaint at Modinagar police station, and an FIR was registered. The woman was also taken into custody for further legal action,” the ACP added.

The FIR has been lodged under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), and 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt (serious injury) using dangerous means).

The ACP said that the police are investigating the case.

