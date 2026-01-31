Ghaziabad: Work initiated for short-term expansion of Hindon civil airport

Work has begun on a short-term expansion of Hindon civil airport to ease congestion and add passenger facilities, Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said on Friday. The project is expected to be completed within six months. There will also be an increase in passenger departure space and vehicle pickup points. (HT Archive)

The airport currently spans about 22,050 square metres, and the expansion will add around 770 sqm. The project will cost approximately ₹8.5 crore, officials said.

“The present building will be expanded by about nine metres, allowing us to add three more check-in counters to the existing nine. There will also be an increase in passenger departure space and vehicle pickup points,” said Chilka Mahesh, airport director.

Officials said the passenger vehicle pickup area is about 3.5 metres at present and will be expanded to around 8.5 metres under the short-term plan.

The airport is designed to handle about 300 passengers during peak hours but is currently managing around 540, officials said.

“The short-term plan will also improve passenger handling capacity. There is a long-term expansion plan as well, and the process of acquiring land for it is being taken up by the Ghaziabad district administration,” Mahesh added.

AAI officials said about 6.8 hectares of land will be required for the long-term expansion and district authorities are working to procure it.

The Ghaziabad district administration had told HT in December 2025 that the land is estimated to cost around ₹65 crore and the process of finalising rates was underway.

The civil airport, which uses the runway of the Indian Air Force base at Hindon, began operations in October 2019. It is currently handling 22 arrivals and departures under the winter schedule, officials added.