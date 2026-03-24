Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ghaziabad: 18-year-old held for killing 24-year-old man in a street fight

    Piyush was drunk and was walking near the Bajaria Crossing, when he collided with Monu, who was also walking. The two entered an argument and Piyush allegedly stabbed Monu and fled the spot

    Published on: Mar 24, 2026 5:00 AM IST
    By Peeyush Khandelwal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    GhaziabadAn 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing a scrap dealer at Bajaria Crossing near the Ghaziabad railway station on the night of March 16 during a fight, police said, adding that the victim succumbed to injuries the next day.

    Passersby informed the police and the injured was taken to MMG Hospital, from where he was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi. He succumbed to his injuries on March 17. (Representational image)
    Passersby informed the police and the injured was taken to MMG Hospital, from where he was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi. He succumbed to his injuries on March 17. (Representational image)

    According to police, the accused Piyush Kumar is a resident of northwest Delhi’s Kanjhawla and was visiting his grandparents in Vijay Nagar. The deceased was identified as Monu Kumar, 24, a resident of Shanti Nagar near Crossings Republik.

    “On the night of March 16, Piyush was drunk and was walking near the Bajaria Crossing, when he collided with Monu, who was also walking. The two entered an argument and Piyush stabbed Monu before fleeing the spot. Passersby informed the police and the injured was taken to MMG Hospital, from where he was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi. He succumbed to his injuries on March 17,” Sachin Kumar, SHO of Kotwali police station, said.

    An FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on March 17. Police said that with the help of CCTV footage of the area, the accused was arrested on Monday from near the railway station.

    “We filed the case under this section because the victim died during treatment and the two did not know each other. Furthermore, there was no planned motive for the murder. We will review the sections once the investigation progresses,” said Upasana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Vijay Nagar circle.

    • Peeyush Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Peeyush Khandelwal

      Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh &ndash; from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/Ghaziabad: 18-year-old Held For Killing 24-year-old Man In A Street Fight
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes