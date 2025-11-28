Search
Ghaziabad: 21-year-old man dies by suicide, family alleges murder

Published on: Nov 28, 2025 09:02 am IST

The deceased’s parents were out of the city for a wedding, while his sister, who is employed at a Noida firm, was out for work

Ghaziabad: A 21-year-old MCA student was found hanging at his house in a locality under Nandgram police station jurisdiction on Wednesday night. But his family has alleged it is a case of murder while suspecting role of his three friends, including a woman.

Police said maternal uncle of the deceased, who live on the ground floor, came to know about the incident when the two young men, who attended the party, returned to the house at night to collect their bags left behind, and raised an alarm on finding the deceased hanging in the first-floor located bedroom. (HT Archive)
Officials said the incident is under investigation.

“We received information about the incident on Wednesday night. The body had some ante-mortem injuries, but prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. However, we are waiting for the autopsy report. His family has given a complaint alleging murder and raised suspicion on three friends who came for a party at the house,” said Upasana Pandey, ACP of Nandgram circle.

The deceased’s parents were out of the city for a wedding, while his sister, who is employed at a Noida firm, was out for work. The man was alone in the house, the ACP added.

Officials said that the woman, who arrived for a party at the house, is a BBA student and lives in the same locality.

Police said maternal uncle of the deceased, who live on the ground floor, came to know about the incident when the two young men, who attended the party, returned to the house at night to collect their bags left behind, and raised an alarm on finding the deceased hanging in the first-floor located bedroom.

“Based on the complaint, we are investigating the role of the three friends who had come to the party at the house of the deceased. The allegations made by his family will also be investigated in detail along with autopsy findings,” the ACP added.

