Ghaziabad: Call centre targeting foreign nationals busted, 11 held

Ghaziabad A fake call centre targeting US nationals was busted in Crossings Republik Township and 11 people were arrested during a raid by Ghaziabad crime branch’s SWAT team, officers said on Wednesday. The suspects were booked for cheating, impersonation, and fraud and also under the provisions of the IT Act at Crossings Republik police station. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

These people allegedly fraudulently obtained health and financial profiles of US citizens and later sold off their personal data to overseas marketing firms, said police. Officers said that prime suspect Manish Chandra, 39, of Odisha residing in Panchsheel Wellington high-rise, was arrested with others aged 21-39.

“The suspects were operating a call-centre for the past several years, and its registration in 2021 was in the name of software developer, publisher and gaming. They procured contact details from social media profiles. Through dialer software they would call US citizens and take their details,” said Piyush Kumar Singh, additional DCP (crime).

Officials said that the gang would contact about 100-150 numbers per day and would link about 7-8 clients in the US by promising them free health checkups, free health packages, and others, in the name of renowned health care firms in the US.

Officials said that the dialers would also pose as US citizens and use different names prevailing in America.

“Once the profiles were created, the suspects would sell the profiles of US citizens to different international marketing firms, earing a revenue of $200-300 for each. The suspects were booked for cheating, impersonation, and fraud and also under the provisions of the IT Act at Crossings Republik police station,” the additional DCP added.