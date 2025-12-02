Ghaziabad: Delhi man killed in hit-and-run; Mother dies of shock

Ghaziabad: A 42-year-old man from Delhi’s Nangloi was killed late Sunday night in a hit-and-run case by an unidentified speeding car in Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad, officials said on Monday, adding that his mother later also died after learning about his demise. His relatives said Garg, who was into cosmetics business, was walking along with his uncle, near a wedding ceremony venue around 11.30pm on Sunday when the incident took place. (HT Archive)

Police identified the deceased man as Daulat Ram Garg, who was walking on the road connecting Nasirpur railway crossing to the Raj Nagar District Centre in Ghaziabad.

His relatives said Garg, who was into cosmetics business, was walking along with his uncle, near a wedding ceremony venue around 11.30pm on Sunday when the incident took place.

“After attending the function, both were walking when an unidentified speeding car hit Garg. He sustained severe injuries and also a critical head injury. Relatives rushed him to a hospital but doctors declared him dead. Police and his family in Delhi were also informed,” said Raj Kumar, Garg’s brother-in-law.

“Garg’s family, including his mother, set out for Ghaziabad from Nangloi around 1.30am in a car. In between, his mother, Suman Agarwal, 65, kept asking if something was amiss. As family revealed about the death, she possibly suffered a heart attack. She was rushed to a Delhi hospital but could not survive. Garg’s autopsy was conducted in Ghaziabad on Monday, and we brought both the bodies to their house in Nangloi,” he added.

“Since the family is busy with last rites, we are waiting for a formal complaint from them about the hit-and-run case,” said ACP (Kavi Nagar circle) Suryabali Maurya.