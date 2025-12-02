Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ghaziabad: Delhi man killed in hit-and-run; Mother dies of shock

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 03:01 am IST

As family revealed about the death, she possibly suffered a heart attack. She was rushed to a Delhi hospital but could not survive

Ghaziabad: A 42-year-old man from Delhi’s Nangloi was killed late Sunday night in a hit-and-run case by an unidentified speeding car in Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad, officials said on Monday, adding that his mother later also died after learning about his demise.

His relatives said Garg, who was into cosmetics business, was walking along with his uncle, near a wedding ceremony venue around 11.30pm on Sunday when the incident took place. (HT Archive)
His relatives said Garg, who was into cosmetics business, was walking along with his uncle, near a wedding ceremony venue around 11.30pm on Sunday when the incident took place. (HT Archive)

Police identified the deceased man as Daulat Ram Garg, who was walking on the road connecting Nasirpur railway crossing to the Raj Nagar District Centre in Ghaziabad.

His relatives said Garg, who was into cosmetics business, was walking along with his uncle, near a wedding ceremony venue around 11.30pm on Sunday when the incident took place.

“After attending the function, both were walking when an unidentified speeding car hit Garg. He sustained severe injuries and also a critical head injury. Relatives rushed him to a hospital but doctors declared him dead. Police and his family in Delhi were also informed,” said Raj Kumar, Garg’s brother-in-law.

“Garg’s family, including his mother, set out for Ghaziabad from Nangloi around 1.30am in a car. In between, his mother, Suman Agarwal, 65, kept asking if something was amiss. As family revealed about the death, she possibly suffered a heart attack. She was rushed to a Delhi hospital but could not survive. Garg’s autopsy was conducted in Ghaziabad on Monday, and we brought both the bodies to their house in Nangloi,” he added.

“Since the family is busy with last rites, we are waiting for a formal complaint from them about the hit-and-run case,” said ACP (Kavi Nagar circle) Suryabali Maurya.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: Delhi man killed in hit-and-run; Mother dies of shock
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 42-year-old man, Daulat Ram Garg, was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Ghaziabad late Sunday night, with his mother later dying from a heart attack upon learning of his death. Garg, a cosmetics businessman, was walking with his uncle when struck by a speeding car. Police await a formal complaint as the family mourns.