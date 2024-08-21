Ghaziabad: Two bikers collide, get run over by bus on Link Road; 1 killed

Ghaziabad: A 28-year-old biker was killed while another biker was injured when two of their bikes collided on the Link Road on Monday night and both were run over by a speeding bus. The police said that one of the bikers succumbed during treatment and the driver of the bus fled leaving his vehicle behind. Chaudhary was going on his bike on the Link Road from Mohan Nagar towards Vaishali around 10pm on Monday when he lost balance before the Sahibababd flyover and hit another adjacent bike. (Representative image)

The officials identified the two bikers as 28-year-old Sushil Chaudhary, a resident of Sahibabad village, while the other biker was identified as Muradnagar resident Mayank Tyagi, 25.

The Link Road connects Mohan Nagar to Kaushambi-Anand Vihar border near Delhi.

The officials said that Chaudhary was going on his bike on the Link Road from Mohan Nagar towards Vaishali around 10pm on Monday when he lost balance before the Sahibababd flyover and hit another adjacent bike.

“After the two bikes collided, a speeding mini bus coming from behind ran over the two bikers. They suffered severe injuries as a result. Both bikers were rushed by the police to a hospital in Mohan Nagar. There, Chaudhary succumbed during treatment. The deceased was not wearing a helmet. Other biker, Tyagi, is still under treatment and his health is monitored by doctors,” the traffic police said in a statement, after site inspection, on Tuesday.

The incident took place under jurisdiction of Indirapuram police station.

“The two bikers first collided on the Link Road. Thereafter, they were run over by a speeding mini bus. The driver of the bus fled the spot leaving the bus behind. We have seized the bus and also registered an FIR in this connection. The bus driver will be traced soon with his vehicle’s registration number,” said Ravendra Gautam, SHO of Indirapuram police station.