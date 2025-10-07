Ghaziabad: YouTuber held over rape, forced abortion charges

The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested 31-year-old a YouTube content creator from Patna, Bihar, in connection with a case of rape and unnatural offences filed by a woman from Khoda last month, said officials. The suspect, originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was arrested from Anisabad area of Patna and brought to Ghaziabad on Monday, officials said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said an FIR was lodged at Khoda police station on September 18 by a 27-year-old woman, also a content creator, accusing the man of multiple offences, including rape, forced abortion, and criminal intimidation. The suspect, originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was arrested from Anisabad area of Patna and brought to Ghaziabad on Monday, officials said.

“The woman has accused him of rape and unnatural offences, and also of causing her abortion. She gave a detailed complaint, and an FIR under relevant sections was registered at Khoda police station. Based on electronic surveillance, we traced the suspect in Patna, and arrested him from Anisabad area,” said ACP (Indirapuram circle) Abhishek Srivastava.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc.), 313 (causing miscarriage without consent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

In her complaint, the woman stated that she first met the man around three years ago when he used to visit Delhi.

“The incident started about two-and-half years ago when the suspect spiked a cold drink, making me unconscious. He later raped me and also continued it later on the pretext of marriage. He also forced me to undergo abortion and would beat me whenever I resisted…” read the FIR, a copy of which HT has seen.

“He was produced before a magistrate in Patna and brought to Ghaziabad on Monday. In Ghaziabad, he was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody,” Srivastava added.