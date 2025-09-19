GIMS Greater Noida rolls out regular basic cardiac life support training

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida will hold a basic cardiac life support (BCLS) training programme on Saturday, September 20, to equip participants with practical skills to handle medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest and choking, officials said on Thursday. GIMS said the training will not be a one-off event but will be held on the third Saturday of every month to build a wider network of people capable of responding effectively to medical crises. (HT Photos)

The workshop—organised under GIMS’s newly launched Vidya Setu unit for skill, education, and training—is being conducted in collaboration with the Indian Resuscitation Council Federation (IRFC). Officials said the session is open not just to doctors and nurses but also to students and members of the public interested in learning how to respond swiftly in critical situations.

“The initiative is part of our effort to build a skilled healthcare workforce while also empowering ordinary citizens. Emergencies like cardiac arrest or choking can happen anywhere, and timely intervention often makes the difference between life and death,” said GIMS Greater Noida director Dr (brig.) Rakesh Gupta.

“Skill-based training is an important part of modern healthcare. By opening these sessions to both professionals and the community, we hope to make emergency care more accessible and responsive,” Gupta said.

Separately, GIMS on Wednesday launched a fortnight-long women’s health campaign, “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar (Healthy Women, Empowered Families)”, which runs from September 17 to October 2. The initiative combines medical outreach with awareness drives across the district and will feature mega health camps offering ENT, eye, dental, and specialist consultations.