GIMS strike: Workers allege lathi-charge, police deny claim and file FIR against protesters

The ongoing strike by contractual employees at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida escalated late Wednesday night, with protesters alleging that police used force to disperse them and police denying the claim while registering a case against the workers over alleged disruption of hospital services and damage to property. Following the incident, GIMS director Brig (Dr) Rakesh Gupta lodged a complaint alleging that protesters became aggressive when asked to vacate the patient registration area (above). (HT Photo)

Contractual workers at GIMS have been on strike since June 15, demanding regularisation of their jobs and greater job security. Protesters alleged that police resorted to a lathi-charge during the protest on Wednesday night, leaving 10 to 12 workers injured. Police denied the allegation and said officers only intervened after demonstrators disrupted hospital operations.

“On Wednesday night, we were attacked with lathis. I witnessed protesters with head injuries and bruises on their backs and arms. At least 10 to 12 workers were injured. Our demand has remained simple — we just want job security,” said a protester, requesting anonymity.

Another protester alleged that several workers were injured and claimed that some protesters had been taken into custody. Police, however, did not confirm any detentions.

“I saw the lathi-charge myself. Many were injured and several workers are now scared to speak to the media,” said another protester, requesting anonymity.

The protesting workers, who earn between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 a month, said they were seeking regularisation and job security, which they claimed had been promised to them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Gautam Budh Nagar police said protesters were repeatedly asked to shift their demonstration from the hospital’s main entrance and patient registration area to ensure uninterrupted medical services. While some workers agreed, others allegedly scuffled with police personnel when officers attempted to relocate them.

“Allegations of physical assault or a lathi-charge by the police are completely false and baseless,” the statement said.

Police further alleged that protesters damaged government property, disrupted treatment services, abused hospital staff and issued threats.

Following the incident, GIMS director Brig (Dr) Rakesh Gupta lodged a complaint alleging that protesters became aggressive when asked to vacate the patient registration area.

“The employees remain adamant on their demand for regularisation. They are currently protesting in the patient registration area located at the main entrance of the OPD. Their protest is causing inconvenience to patients and disrupting government work,” Gupta stated in his complaint.

He further alleged that some employees assaulted institute staff, damaged hospital property, used abusive language and issued death threats.

“A case has been registered on the director’s complaint alleging damage to property, assault and breach of peace,” additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Santosh Kumar told HT.

Meanwhile, the GIMS administration said it had assured employees that recruitment had been announced only for a limited number of posts and that the services of existing employees working through external service providers would not be adversely affected.

Speaking to HT, Gupta said hospital infrastructure had been damaged during the protest.

“Doors were broken and glass panes were damaged. We had 480 admitted patients, including ICU patients. Hospital services cannot be disrupted indefinitely,” he said.

Police said the FIR was registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to rioting, assault on a public servant, criminal intimidation, public mischief and damage to public property.