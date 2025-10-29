Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    GIMS to boost critical care, academic training facilities

    Published on: Oct 29, 2025 4:46 AM IST
    By Maria Khan, GREATER NOIDA
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Health department officials said that other government hospitals should also adopt similar quality benchmarks to maintain consistency in health care delivery. (HT Archive)
    Health department officials said that other government hospitals should also adopt similar quality benchmarks to maintain consistency in health care delivery. (HT Archive)

    The move is part of Uttar Pradesh government’s broader effort to strengthen public healthcare and specialist medical training across the state, said officials

    The facilities of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, are all set to be upgraded, with plans to set up a cath laboratory for specialised heart procedures and a trauma centre, along with expanding seats in its nursing college and introducing DNB (Diplomate of National Board) programmes in government hospitals, officials said on Tuesday.

    The move is part of Uttar Pradesh government’s broader effort to strengthen public healthcare and specialist medical training across the state, they said.

    The decisions were discussed during a review meeting chaired by additional chief secretary (medical, health and medical education) Amit Kumar Ghosh, during his visit to the institute on Monday, said officials.

    GIMS, Greater Noida, director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta on the occasion said, “GIMS has played a key role in tackling challenges such as COVID-19, dengue and critical care management. The institute remains committed to deliver quality healthcare to residents of the region.”

    Officials highlighted that GIMS has been adhering to the standards set by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) for patient safety, hospital management, and service quality, and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), which applies to pathology and diagnostic laboratories, ensuring accuracy and reliability of test results standards. This ensures patient safety, laboratory accuracy and service efficiency.

    “Institutions like GIMS have shown that government facilities can match national quality standards. The same model can be replicated across other districts,” Gupta added.

    Health department officials said that other government hospitals should also adopt similar quality benchmarks to maintain consistency in health care delivery.

    • Maria Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Maria Khan

      Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/GIMS To Boost Critical Care, Academic Training Facilities
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes