GIMS to boost critical care, academic training facilities

The facilities of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, are all set to be upgraded, with plans to set up a cath laboratory for specialised heart procedures and a trauma centre, along with expanding seats in its nursing college and introducing DNB (Diplomate of National Board) programmes in government hospitals, officials said on Tuesday.

The move is part of Uttar Pradesh government’s broader effort to strengthen public healthcare and specialist medical training across the state, they said.

The decisions were discussed during a review meeting chaired by additional chief secretary (medical, health and medical education) Amit Kumar Ghosh, during his visit to the institute on Monday, said officials.

GIMS, Greater Noida, director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta on the occasion said, “GIMS has played a key role in tackling challenges such as COVID-19, dengue and critical care management. The institute remains committed to deliver quality healthcare to residents of the region.”

Officials highlighted that GIMS has been adhering to the standards set by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) for patient safety, hospital management, and service quality, and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), which applies to pathology and diagnostic laboratories, ensuring accuracy and reliability of test results standards. This ensures patient safety, laboratory accuracy and service efficiency.

“Institutions like GIMS have shown that government facilities can match national quality standards. The same model can be replicated across other districts,” Gupta added.

Health department officials said that other government hospitals should also adopt similar quality benchmarks to maintain consistency in health care delivery.