Girl run over by e-rickshaw, her sister injured in Ghaziabad

A six-year-old girl was killed and her three-year-old sister suffered injuries after being run over by a speeding electric rickshaw in Ghaziabad’s Dasna Gate locality on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. The driver of the loaded e-rickshaw fled after the incident. (HT PHOTO)

The driver of the e-rickshaw fled the spot after the accident and a first information report (FIR) was filed against him, police added.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30pm when the vehicle, which belonged to a gas agency and was loaded with LPG cylinders, hit the siblings, Alina and her younger sister Ayesha, and then overturned. ,

The sisters were standing in the lane outside a relative’s house when they were hit by the rickshaw.

Alina died on the spot, while Ayesha was rushed to a hospital for treatment and her condition is stable, said Anshu Jain, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).

Family members of the siblings have alleged that the e-rickshaw was being driven rashly and the vehicle did not have a registration number. “Both the girls were hit by the e-rickshaw which was being driven rashly. The vehicle had no registration number and was laden with several LPG cylinders belonging to a gas supply agency. Alina died on the spot while we rushed an injured Ayesha to a hospital. The driver of the e-rickshaw fled the spot. We have submitted a police complaint in this regard,” said Amir Qureshi, uncle of the two girls, whose house they were visiting.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving ), 337 (causing hurt by rash and negligent acts) and 304a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified driver.

Efforts were underway to arrest the suspect, police added.

“The injured girl is presently stable and we have formed teams to identify and trace the absconding e-rickshaw driver. Both girls were visiting their maternal uncle, who is the complainant in the case,” said the ACP.