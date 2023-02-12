Home / Cities / Noida News / Golf Course project: New road to provide connectivity

Golf Course project: New road to provide connectivity

noida news
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 11:42 PM IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority will build a road with an aim to provide connectivity to villages located near the Golf Course project being developed in Sector 151A, officials said

Golf Course project: New road to provide connectivity
Golf Course project: New road to provide connectivity
ByHT Correspondent

NOIDA: The Noida authority will build a road with an aim to provide connectivity to villages located near the Golf Course project being developed in Sector 151A, officials said.

The move comes after the old road that provides connectivity to at least three villages — Kambakshpur, Derin Pandit and Bansi Nagar — will have to be closed as it passes through the area under the Golf Course project, officials added.

Farmers in these villages have demanded that the authority should build a new road before it closes the old one in order to address the connectivity issue.

The authority is building the Golf Course project in Sector 151A along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out