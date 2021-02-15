Government wants to prolong agitation, says Rakesh Tikait

Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that the central government wants to “prolong the ongoing farmers’ agitation” and hopes “it will die down in the next two months”.

His remarks came as the stalemate between the farmers and the central government continues, with no talks held since January 22.

Tikait, who was at Uttar Pradesh Gate on Monday, asked the members of the farmers’ committee to make arrangements for summer as small gatherings near the dais would otherwise send wrong signals.

“It seems the government wants to stretch the ongoing agitation and hope that it will die down in another two months. They think low gathering means that the agitation is coming to an end. But they should not misunderstand this, it will continue,” Tikait said.

He also asked farmers from different regions to be present at the site, according to respective harvesting work.

During an all-party meeting on January 30, 2021, ahead of the Budget session on February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that “the Centre stands by the offer to the farmers by Union agriculture minister Naresh Tomar”. As part of the offer, the government proposed staying the implementation of the three controversial farm laws for one and half years.

However, there was violence in Delhi when farmers, many from Uttar Pradesh Gate, carried out a massive tractor rally on Republic Day (January 26). Many farmer leaders including Tikait were also booked by the Delhi Police.

“With the present scenario, either the farmers will find a way out, or the government will. We told them to talk to the farmers for a solution. If we hold rallies in other states, questions related to political motives will be raised,” he added.

“This agitation will continue, and we know that they (the government) will not understand so easily as they have got votes without even asking. They are asking for money in the name of temples, and we are asking for atta (flour) for our agitation. The temple will be constructed and if they want, they can get it constructed with the help of interest from our pending sugarcane payment which is about ₹12,000 crore,” Tikait said, adding that the fight now is to save their land, and not about any banner or flag (of the farmer unions).

He also asked the farmer unions to apply for a 100-kilowatt electricity connection at the protest site, and if it is not provided, generators should be set up. The farmers will continue their protest by running desert coolers during the summer.

When India got freedom there were many people who came out of jail when they opted for pardon on promise that they will not be part of any agitation, he said. “But this agitation has no such people. It has people who are fighting for their land and rights. They are protesting so that future generations do not have to hold any agitation,” he added.

The farmers have been camping at the protest site near Uttar Pradesh Gate since November 28, 2020, demanding repeal of the farm laws, and a new law on minimum support price (MSP).

Tikait, who has been spearheading the farmers’ protest at Uttar Pradesh Gate, grew in stature after he broke down in front of media persons on January 28 and made an emotional appeal to the people to bring food and water for him.