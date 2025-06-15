Gr Noida authority to raze over 20 illegal colonies in demolition drive

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will launch a large-scale anti-encroachment drive across its notified area in collaboration with the police and district administration later this month, officials said on Saturday. (Representative image) Despite regular warnings and advisories, many people continue to invest in such illegal developments, officials said. (HT Archive)

According to officials, a detailed action plan has been drawn up to demolish unauthorised constructions and remove illegal encroachments. All affected areas have been identified, and a ward-wise list is under preparation. “The authority, police and district administration will be jointly working to clear all encroachments that have come up under the jurisdiction of Greater Noida authority. Our aim is to bring discipline and fairness in land use. Police will be deployed wherever required to maintain peace and order during the removal drive,” said additional CEO Sumit Yadav.

Earthmovers will be used to remove structures built without approvals. The drive, set to begin between June and July, will initially target more than 20 illegal colonies, officials confirmed.

According to officials, GNIDA acquires land from farmers and develops it according to a master plan that outlines future land use for roads, power, water supply, and civic amenities. Plots are then allocated for residential, industrial, institutional, and commercial purposes. However, some colonisers illegally convert agricultural land into residential plots and sell them to unsuspecting buyers, they added.

“Despite regular warnings and advisories, many people continue to invest in such illegal developments,” said Yadav, adding that the authority is now taking a firm stand against encroachers.

The decision was taken in a recent strategy meeting, officials said. The authority aims to act decisively against land grabbers and maintain legal land-use order.

“We advise prospective buyers to check all land documents directly with the Greater Noida authority before purchasing a plot. Buyers can verify ownership, land use, and approval status by contacting our department or visiting the authority’s official website”, a senior official said,requesting anonymity.