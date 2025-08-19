Gr Noida: Man held for killing woman over ‘relations with others’

A 20-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night for allegedly strangling his 24-year-old friend in Greater Noida’s Jarcha locality on the night of August 15 over suspicion of her relationship with someone else, police said on Monday. Police registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jarcha police station. Investigation is underway. (Representational image)

The victim, identified as Shivani, who went by a single name, lived with her family in Ghaziabad. Police said her body was discovered by locals near a canal in Jarcha around 10am on Saturday. “Upon receiving the information, a team of Jarcha police along with a forensic team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem after investigating the crime scene,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Investigators established her identity with the help of a tattoo on her hand and electronic surveillance before informing her family. According to police, Shivani had been in a relationship with the accused, Rihan, a 20-year-old resident of Dadri, for about a year after they connected on social media. The families of both were aware of their relationship.

Central Noida additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar said Shivani, a divorcee, and Rihan were planning to marry. “For some time, Rihan suspected she was in touch with others on social media, which led to frequent disputes between them,” Kumar said. On August 15, when Shivani went to meet him, Rihan allegedly took her for a ride. At an isolated spot near the Jarcha canal, an argument broke out, and he reportedly strangled her, police said.

Rihan allegedly abandoned her body in the bushes and fled. On Sunday night, police intercepted him near Khatana Canal. “When police tried to stop Rihan, he accelerated and fired at police. In retaliatory fire, he suffered bullet injuries to his legs and was rushed to a hospital in Sector 39 for treatment,” Kumar said.

