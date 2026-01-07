Gr Noida woman files case against husband for hiding baldness

Greater NoidaA 35-year-old woman filed a case against her husband and his family members for allegedly “hiding the man’s baldness”, police said on Tuesday. “On the first day of the wedding, I came to know that my husband is completely bald and wears a fake hair patch. I was made to believe that he only had a minor hair problem,” reads the FIR, filed by the woman. (Representational image)

The complaint includes allegations of concealment of baldness, forging of educational background, fake income claims, dowry demands, making obscene videos, among others.

The couple got married in January 2024, police said.

According to police, the woman said that the man and his family members demanded dowry after the wedding and subsequently, he clicked her obscene videos to extort ₹10,000 every month.

“My husband has extramarital affairs. When I protested, he assaulted me and threatened to throw me out of the house,” the woman stated in the FIR.

She further alleged that her husband forged his educational qualifications by mentioning that he was a B.Com graduate, but he has only completed Class 12. The woman also claimed that the family misinformed her about the husband’s income.

Besides, she alleged that her husband and his family members have stolen ₹15 lakh worth valuables that she received from her family during the wedding and filed a divorce case in November 2025 after a series of disputes.

“On the complaint of the victim, a case under sections 85 (cruelty by husband or relative), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), and 316 (criminal breach of trust) of the BNS and the Dowry Prohibition Act was registered against her husband and his family members, a resident of Delhi, at Bisrakh police station,” said Manoj Kumar, Statio1n House Officer, Bisrakh. He added that investigation is underway in the case.