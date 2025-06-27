‘Greater Ghaziabad’ in works, to see integrated development: CM

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Ghaziabad city is emerging into a new phase of development as “Greater Ghaziabad”, and also talked of plans for an integrated development. He also spoke about the plan to have an integrated office complex to bring all district offices under one roof and to improve safety and law and order through the Police Commissionerate’s headquarters. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

Adityanath made the remarks as he met public representatives in Ghaziabad and held a review meeting also participated by different departments’ officials.

Later, he held a press briefing at Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan, Indirapuram, about development agendas.

“It is a new Ghaziabad that has changed its old perception. Gone are the times when Ghaziabad was known for crime and gang wars, and films were made about the situation. It is now set to begin a new journey under the new initiative of Greater Ghaziabad, in which Khoda, Loni, Muradnagar etc., will be a part of Greater Ghaziabad and will be a part of Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (municipal corporation). I have asked for a detailed project for its development,” the CM told reporters.

He also spoke about the plan to have an integrated office complex to bring all district offices under one roof and to improve safety and law and order through the Police Commissionerate’s headquarters.

Adityanath, meanwhile, also reviewed the progress of Dudheshwar Nath Temple corridor, where a corridor is proposed to be built around the ancient temple on the lines of works done at Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.

He also talked of a stadium to be built by Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). “The Board of Cricket Control in India had taken up a land in Ghaziabad and was trying for a stadium. But the work could not go through. Now, I have asked GDA to take up the project for a stadium on the land and also take up its operation. Facilities like the Mansarowar Bhawan, Uttarakhand Bhawan and Purvanchal Bhawan should be used by the public, and the corporation has been asked to prepare a model and send it to us,” he also told reporters.

Over the long-pending issue of the rejuvenation of the Hindon river, he told media that there were meaningful discussions on the revival of the river.

“The river was once an identity of Ghaziabad, and its rejuvenation will be taken up on a war-footing. Large-scale plantations have been proposed on both sides of the river,” he added.

On the Kanwar Yatra, the CM on Thursday directed officials to make special arrangements from Muradnagar to Tila Morh, Kadarabad Border to Ghaziabad-Delhi Border, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and National Highway – 9.