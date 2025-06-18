Greater Noida: 2 killed as bike rams railing, falls into underpass

Greater Noida: Two people, including a woman, were killed after their sports motorcycle, a Karnataka-registered Ducati Scrambler, rammed into safety railings and they fell into an under-construction underpass in Charmurti, Greater Noida West, on early Tuesday morning, police said. It is suspected that the rider failed to turn the bike and directly rammed into the safety railing, said police. (HT Photos)

Police identified the deceased as Ankur Singh, 28, a resident of Panchsheel Green 2 society, Greater Noida, and Kashish, 25, a resident of 14 Avenue, Greater Noida. Both were originally from Prayagraj and employed at a private company.

“On Tuesday, around 2.30 am, when they were heading towards 14th Avenue from the Ghaziabad side, Ankur lost control over the bike and rammed into safety railing installed on the boundary of the under-construction underpass in Charmurti,” said Bisrakh station house officer Manoj Kumar Singh.

“Both the man and the woman sustained grievous injuries, including on their heads. As locals heard a loud sound and rushed to check. They found the duo bleeding inside the underpass. Immediately, a nearby police outpost was alerted, and both were rushed to a hospital by the police where doctors declared them dead,” the SHO added.

Police said no helmets were found on the spot, and they were probably riding without wearing helmets.

“As per the accident spot, it was suspected that the rider failed to turn the bike and directly rammed into the safety railing. They were also suspected to be moving at a high speed,” said a police officer, part of the investigation on condition of anonymity.

Police on Tuesday alerted their families and their post-mortem was conducted. No case has been registered yet, and further investigation is underway, said officer related to the case.

Notably, the 700-metre-long underpass, running parallel to the 60-metre-wide road, is being constructed to provide direct connectivity between Greater Noida, Gaur City, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), enabling vehicles to completely bypass the congested Gaur Chowk.

According to Noida traffic police data, 1,143,602 challans were issued from January to May 2025, including 618,078 for riding without a helmet.