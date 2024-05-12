Greater Noida: 2 labourers fall to death from 10th floor of construction site

Noida: Two labourers fell to death from the 10th floor of an under-construction high rise in the Bisrakh locality in Greater Noida on Friday, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. Police inspected the safety measures at the under-construction building and found no-negligence after the labourers’ death, a case hasn’t been registered yet in the incident. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased men as Nazim and Rajbul (who went by their single names), both hailing from Katihar, Bihar, who lived in a rented accommodation in Bisrakh locality.

“On Friday around 4.30pm, when Nazim and Rajbul were working on the 10th floor of an under-construction high rise in Bisrakh area, they slipped and fell to death,” said station house officer (Bisrakh police station) Arvind Kumar.

The two were clearing debris when the incident occurred. Police received the information on emergency helpline number 112 and a team of Bisrakh police station rushed to the spot, the officer said.

“As they fell from a height, they suffered severe injuries including to the head, and succumbed on the spot. Their bodies were sent for postmortem after informing their family members,” said sub-inspector Rohit Arya, police outpost in-charge, Rise City.

The two were working as daily wagers for the last five years.

According to SHO Kumar, police inspected the safety measures at the under-construction building.

“No negligence was found and no case has been registered as yet. But further investigations are underway,” he added.