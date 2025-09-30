Greater Noida: Man kills wife, her 6-year-old brother before killing self

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old Pilibhit-based man allegedly killed his 21-year-old wife and six-year-old brother-in-law before dying by suicide in Greater Noida’s Roza Jalalpur village in Bisrakh on Monday afternoon, police said, adding that in the primarily investigation it was suspected that the incident took place in a “fit of rage” over some dispute. Police said the deceased had come to visit his father-in-law’s home in Roza Jalalpur, Noida, along with his wife around 10 days back. (Representational image)

However, the deceased’s family members believe that he was under the control of some “supernatural” power, police said.

Police said the deceased had come to visit his father-in-law’s home in Roza Jalalpur, Noida, along with his wife around 10 days back.

“On Monday around 4.30 pm, when his father-in-law, and mother-in-law left home for routine work, he was alone with his wife, 21, and brother-in-law, 6, at home,” said an officer.

“A dispute took place, and he killed his wife and brother-in-law by bludgeoning their heads with a heavy object. He attacked multiple times on their heads and went out of the home for a few seconds in blood-soaked clothes,” he added.

By the time locals could ascertain the situation and alert police, he returned inside the home and hanged himself, police said.

“A visiting police team found that the man dead while his wife and brother-in-law were lying in a pool of blood close by in the same room,” said Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is on,” the ADCP added.