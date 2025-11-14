35-year-old arrested for stabbing man to death with scissors in Greater Noida's Surajpur

Greater Noida: A 35-year-old tailor was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death with scissors in Greater Noida’s Surajpur area earlier this month, police said, adding that the purported murder weapon has been recovered. Based on the complaint of victim’s brother, Ranjit, a case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS at the Surajpur police station. (HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Ankit, from village Shyaurajpur, Surajpur, worked as a cleaner at a commercial complex in Tilpata village, and the accused as Om Pal Singh, a resident of Santosh Nagar Colony and originally from Village Pokharpur. Singh, who ran a tailoring shop in the same complex, was nabbed from Bhanauta Cut of Surajpur, said officials.

“On November 3, the victim (Ankit) who was under the influence of alcohol, lost ₹7,000. He suspected Singh stole it. Later that night, when Singh was heading home, Ankit confronted him on the road, leading to a heated argument,” said DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthi.

“In a fit of rage, Singh attacked Ankit’s neck with scissors, killing him on the spot,” the DCP added.

“The accused abandoned the body by the roadside near the Pali drain and fled the scene. With the help of local intelligence and surveillance inputs, the accused was traced and arrested,” said SHO (Surajpur) Vinod Kumar.

Based on the complaint of victim’s brother, Ranjit, a case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS at the Surajpur police station.