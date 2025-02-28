Greater Noida: 357 vehicles fined 1.68cr for overloading, permit violations

In a crackdown on overloaded and illegally operated goods vehicles, the transport department has penalised 357 vehicles so far this year after they were found to be carrying construction material such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand in excess of their stated capacity, said officials, adding that most of these vehicles came from Rajasthan and Haryana to Gautam Budh Nagar. Since January 1, a total of 357 overloaded vehicles were fined, and 271 of them were seized, In all, penalties amounting to ₹ 1.68 crore was imposed on these vehicles. (HT Photo)

Udit Narayan, assistant road transport officer (ARTO), enforcement, said since January 1, a total of 357 overloaded vehicles were fined, and 271 of them were seized, In all, penalties amounting to ₹1.68 crore was imposed on these vehicles.

The enforcement action was carried out at several key locations, including Ecotech 1, DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Char Murti, Sirsa exit, Bisrakh, Badalpur, and Knowledge Park, officials said. Many vehicles were found violating multiple norms, including unclear registration plates, improper covering of construction materials, missing reflectors, and lack of valid fitness or permit certificates, transport officials informed.

“Overloaded vehicles pose a significant risk to road safety and infrastructure. In January and February, as many as 357 erring vehicles faced action of which, 271 were confiscated and fines amounting to ₹1.68 crorewas recovered,” said Narayan.

The transport department said similar checks will be conducted regularly to maintain compliance. Authorities have urged vehicle owners and drivers to strictly adhere to load limits and transport regulations to avoid penalties and legal action.

“The enforcement drive is not just about penalties but also about making vehicle owners aware of the dangers of overloading. Such enforcement drives will continue in the district without any relaxation,” said Narayan.