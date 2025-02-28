Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greater Noida: 357 vehicles fined 1.68cr for overloading, permit violations

ByMaria Khan, Greater Noida
Feb 28, 2025 07:20 AM IST

Many vehicles were found violating multiple norms, including unclear registration plates, improper covering of construction materials, missing reflectors, and lack of valid fitness or permit certificates, transport officials informed

In a crackdown on overloaded and illegally operated goods vehicles, the transport department has penalised 357 vehicles so far this year after they were found to be carrying construction material such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand in excess of their stated capacity, said officials, adding that most of these vehicles came from Rajasthan and Haryana to Gautam Budh Nagar.

Since January 1, a total of 357 overloaded vehicles were fined, and 271 of them were seized, In all, penalties amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.68 crore was imposed on these vehicles. (HT Photo)
Since January 1, a total of 357 overloaded vehicles were fined, and 271 of them were seized, In all, penalties amounting to 1.68 crore was imposed on these vehicles. (HT Photo)

Udit Narayan, assistant road transport officer (ARTO), enforcement, said since January 1, a total of 357 overloaded vehicles were fined, and 271 of them were seized, In all, penalties amounting to 1.68 crore was imposed on these vehicles.

The enforcement action was carried out at several key locations, including Ecotech 1, DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Char Murti, Sirsa exit, Bisrakh, Badalpur, and Knowledge Park, officials said. Many vehicles were found violating multiple norms, including unclear registration plates, improper covering of construction materials, missing reflectors, and lack of valid fitness or permit certificates, transport officials informed.

“Overloaded vehicles pose a significant risk to road safety and infrastructure. In January and February, as many as 357 erring vehicles faced action of which, 271 were confiscated and fines amounting to 1.68 crorewas recovered,” said Narayan.

The transport department said similar checks will be conducted regularly to maintain compliance. Authorities have urged vehicle owners and drivers to strictly adhere to load limits and transport regulations to avoid penalties and legal action.

“The enforcement drive is not just about penalties but also about making vehicle owners aware of the dangers of overloading. Such enforcement drives will continue in the district without any relaxation,” said Narayan.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On