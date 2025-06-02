Greater Noida: 4 booked for brawl over spitting in university lab

Greater Noida: Four BPharm students of a private university in Sector 17A, Greater Noida, were booked on Sunday, a day after a brawl broke out among students after members of a group allegedly spat on others in laboratory, police said. The complaint was filed after one of the assaulted students approached the Dankaur police station at night. (HT Photos)

The college administration has suspended all the four students for indulging in the fistfight, officers said.

Multiple videos of the brawl, surfacing on social media platforms on Sunday, purportedly showed some students resorting to fistfight and assaulting each other on the college premises as other students gather on all floors of the college building.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of any of the video clips.

Police said the incident took place at the university around Saturday 4pm. “Some third-year students of BPharma were conversing in the college lab, and just then it happened accidentally. They first got into a verbal argument over it and soon it escalated and they started assaulting each other in full public view inside the college premises,” said Dankaur station house officer (SHO) Munendra Singh.

Police said one of the assaulted students approached the Dankaur police station at night. “We have registered a case of assault and passing lewd comments under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of the BPharma student, against one identified and three unidentified suspects,” the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to nab them who are currently on the run.