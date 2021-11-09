Greater Noida: 45-year-old man wanted in property dealer’s murder arrested

Police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a property dealer over a property dispute, in Greater Noida, said officials.

The suspect, identified as Sanjay Tiger, is a resident of Kheri Bhanota village in Surajpur. Tiger and two of his accomplices -- Yashpal (who goes by his first name), 45, and Kapil Pehelwan, 40 -- had killed Manjeet Nagar, 40, inside his car in Greater Noida West on October 29 this year over a property dispute.

Yashpal was arrested for his involvement in the crime on October 30.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that Nagar, from Kheda Dharampura village in Badalpur, was a resident of Antriksh Golf View in Sector 78. He was found dead inside his Mahindra Scorpio near Greater Noida West’s Ek Murti. Police said he had five bullet wounds.

A bottle of alcohol, two glasses and some snacks were also found in the vehicle. Police scanned call records on Nagar’s mobile phone and found that Yashpal had interacted with him on the phone that night.

During interrogation, Chander said that Tiger revealed that Nagar and Yashpal used to be good friends in the past. “Yashpal took voluntary retirement from the Army a few years ago and started property dealing with Nagar. Yashpal had also invested his retirement money in the business. The two had decided to share the commission on the income. However, recently they developed differences as Yashpal believed he was not getting his due,” said Chander.

Yashpal hatched a conspiracy with Tiger and Pehelwan to murder Nagar on October 29. The three suspects reached Sector 12 at night and bought some alcohol. “Yashpal called Nagar to meet him there. Nagar soon reached the spot in a Mahindra Scorpio and picked him up in the SUV. The two suspects – Tiger and Pehelwan – followed the Scorpio in a Tata Harrier,” said police.

In Greater Noida west, Nagar stopped his SUV to have a drink, when Pehelwan, Tiger and Yashpal shot him dead.

Police have seized the Tata Harrier and a licenced revolver from Tiger’s possession. A case has been registered against the suspects under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. “Tiger was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search for Pehelwan, who is on the run,” said the DCP.