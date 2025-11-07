Greater Noida: 7 cops suspended for misconduct over wrongful arrest

Greater Noida: Seven Greater Noida police officers, including the station house officer (SHO) of Jarcha police station, have been suspended from active duty over alleged misconduct linked to the arrest in the Sainthli double murder case earlier this month. Police are currently investigating the allegations of misconduct, after which a decision will be taken on the duration of the suspensions. (HT Archive)

The Aligarh bar association had filed a memorandum with the court regarding the incident, after which district Judge Anupam Kumar issued an order, which called for strict disciplinary action against all police officials involved in the incident.

A lawyer, who represents the suspect in the case, had accused the officers of misconduct while arresting his client outside the Aligarh court.

“A confrontation broke out between lawyer and police officers outside the Aligarh court on October 30, following which the main suspect was arrested,” said Ajeet Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida–2.

Meanwhile, the SHO has been transferred to the police lines. “The SHO of Jarcha police station was suspended on Thursday,” said Sudhir Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida, adding that on Wednesday, four sub-inspectors and two constables were also suspended over the alleged misconduct.

Police are currently investigating the allegations of misconduct, after which a decision will be taken on the duration of the suspensions, the ADCP added.

Meanwhile, a purported video circulating on social media shows a police officer holding a suspect as several lawyers appear confronting, and a scuffle takes place with police.

HT, however, could not verify the authenticity of the purported video.

The Sainthli case is linked to the October 20 killing one Ajaypal Bhati and his nephew Dipanshu Bhati in their Sainthli village after a dispute over a drainage channel turned violent.

According to police reports, the accused, identified as Sachin Singh, 33, a resident of Anandpur village under Jarcha Police Station jurisdiction, was arrested based on credible intelligence.

The murder case is registered at Jarcha police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.