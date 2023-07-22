Sanitation workers to get rewarded in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer NG Ravikumar has decided to reward sanitation workers occasionally for their performance if they will do their job properly. The move is aimed at cleaning the city and preparing for upcoming Swachhta survey- 2023-24, said officials. Right after taking over as the Greater Noida authority CEO he has made it clear to all staff members that they must follow on beautifying the city and also address the public grievances properly. (Representative Image)

He has directed the staff and all contractors engaged in the work to beautify the city in next one month time so that this industrial town spread on around 38000 hectares area can be made better and look better in the time to come.

“Greater Noida is a well-planned beautiful city but we need to make it look better by working together. We have directed all departments to coordinate and work together so that all areas of the city can be repaired if needed, maintained well and refurbished,” said NG.

The Uttar Pradesh government on July 9 appointed Ravikumar NG as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Greater Noida authority. Ritu Maheshwari, then CEO of the Noida authority, was previously handling the additional charge of the Greater Noida authority but has now been relieved of the additional responsibility. Later on July 19 the UP government removed Ritu Maheshwari from the post of the Noida authority CEO too and she was made division commissioner for Agra.

Ravikumar NG, a 2004 batch IAS officer, has been serving as the Gorakhpur Commissioner since 2021. Before his appointment in Gorakhpur, he held the position of Secretary in the UP Tourism, Culture, and Religious Affairs department, and before that, he was the Director of the UP Tourism department.

Officials said that they have started repairing the footpaths, walkways, roads and parks with an aim to beautify the city.

“Beautifying the city is also crucial as the city will perform better in upcoming Swachhta survey and we are also preparing for G20 event,” said another Greater noida authority official.

One of the important roles is played by sanitation workers in keeping a city clean said new CEO.

“We will give reward and honour those sanitation workers at big events for their work. We want to do this to encourage them for better performance that will improve the cleanliness in the city,” NG.

