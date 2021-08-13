Greater Noida authority kicks off ‘smart village’ project

After being delayed by four months on account of the second wave of Covid-19, the Greater Noida authority on Thursday kick-started its ‘smart village’ project. In the first phase, the civic infrastructure in 14 villages will be revamped, starting from Maincha village where a foundation stone laying ceremony was organised on Thursday.

According to officials, a total of ₹150 crore will be spent on 14 villages that include Maincha, Chapraula, Sadullapur, Tilpata-Karanwas, Gharbra, Cheerasi, Ladpura, Aminabad (Niyana), Sirsa, Ghanghola, Astauli, Jalpura, Chipiyana Khurd-Tigdi and Yusufpur Chak Shahberi.

The officials said the project was supposed to take off in April this year but the work had been stalled due to the pandemic. The first phase will be completed in one year, they said.

“We have been working on this project for over a year now. Wapcos Limited, a central government’s consultancy firm, visited each village under the project and prepared a detailed project report that will now be implemented in two phases. The company had given a presentation in February this year,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Initially, ₹150 crore has been allocated for 14 villages and more funds will be released as per requirements for the second phase, the officials said, adding that free Wi-Fi services will be provided in these villages.

“We aim to develop these villages with proper amenities and infrastructure that are available in urban areas. The first phase of the project involves improvement in civic infrastructure like sewer system, drainage, roads, water supply, and streetlights, among others,” said Bhooshan.

The second stage of the project entails improvement of public infrastructure like schools, hospitals/health centres and community centres, besides beautification of ponds and creation of children’s parks, the officials said.

According to the survey of the consultancy firm, various issues have been found in Maincha that need revamping.

“For example, while the village has sewer lines, they are not connected to the sewage treatment plant. Similarly, it has water supply pipes but they are not connected to the source (water tanks). Such errors will be rectified under the project,” said Bhooshan.

Going forward, almost 120 villages of Greater Noida will be converted into ‘smart’ ones in the next three to four years, he said.