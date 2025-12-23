Greater Noida authority to finally fix seepage in GIMS basement

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to hire an agency to address the issue of seepage in the basement of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida. In 2019, a four-member team from IIT Roorkee carried out a study of the building and found design flaws as the main cause of seepage and cracks in its lower basement, and recommended immediate repairs, amounting to ₹ 23 crore. (HT Archive)

In the past, the Authority conducted a preliminary investigation for root cause analysis of the persistent water ingress and seepage issues in the basements. Officials said, the primary method for rectification and retrofitting will involve micro-concreting techniques alongside other necessary waterproofing solutions.

As per the tender, the agency once finalised, will work on the long-term integrity, functionality, operations and safety of the basement areas, minimising disruption to the GIMS operations. “The tender process is to finalise an agency for the work,” said general manager AK Singh.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Kumar Gupta, director (GIMS), said, “This should be fixed at the earliest as there are chances of building collapse,” said Gupta.

In 2019, a four-member team from IIT Roorkee carried out a study of the building and found design flaws as the main cause of seepage and cracks in its lower basement, and recommended immediate repairs, amounting to ₹23 crore. However, neither the Authority, which constructed the building, nor Gautam Buddha University, which has rented it out to GIMS, agreed to pay for this project.

Officials said that now the Medical Education Department of the UP government will fund this project worth ₹25 crore.