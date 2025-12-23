Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Greater Noida authority to finally fix seepage in GIMS basement

ByVinod Rajput
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 07:24 am IST

As per the tender, the agency once finalised, will work on the long-term integrity, functionality, operations and safety of the basement areas, minimising disruption to the GIMS operations

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to hire an agency to address the issue of seepage in the basement of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida.

In 2019, a four-member team from IIT Roorkee carried out a study of the building and found design flaws as the main cause of seepage and cracks in its lower basement, and recommended immediate repairs, amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23 crore. (HT Archive)
In 2019, a four-member team from IIT Roorkee carried out a study of the building and found design flaws as the main cause of seepage and cracks in its lower basement, and recommended immediate repairs, amounting to 23 crore. (HT Archive)

In the past, the Authority conducted a preliminary investigation for root cause analysis of the persistent water ingress and seepage issues in the basements. Officials said, the primary method for rectification and retrofitting will involve micro-concreting techniques alongside other necessary waterproofing solutions.

As per the tender, the agency once finalised, will work on the long-term integrity, functionality, operations and safety of the basement areas, minimising disruption to the GIMS operations. “The tender process is to finalise an agency for the work,” said general manager AK Singh.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Kumar Gupta, director (GIMS), said, “This should be fixed at the earliest as there are chances of building collapse,” said Gupta.

In 2019, a four-member team from IIT Roorkee carried out a study of the building and found design flaws as the main cause of seepage and cracks in its lower basement, and recommended immediate repairs, amounting to 23 crore. However, neither the Authority, which constructed the building, nor Gautam Buddha University, which has rented it out to GIMS, agreed to pay for this project.

Officials said that now the Medical Education Department of the UP government will fund this project worth 25 crore.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida authority to finally fix seepage in GIMS basement
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority plans to hire an agency to fix basement seepage issues at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), following previous investigations that identified design flaws as the cause. The UP government's Medical Education Department will fund the ₹25 crore project, aiming to ensure safety and functionality of the facility, which has faced collapse risks since a 2019 IIT Roorkee report.