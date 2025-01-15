Greater Noida: Battery-run waste collection machine trial held

GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida is gearing up for a cleaner and more organised marketplace experience with the introduction of litter-collection machines, officials said on Saturday, adding that the health department initiated a trial-run on Friday by setting up a machine in a local market. Residents hope the introduction of litter-picking machines will transform the cleanliness in the markets and public spaces. (HT Photo)

The trial aims to evaluate the machine’s efficiency before a final decision is made on it. Currently, the markets are cleaned manually, with sanitation workers collecting waste in morning, Greater Noida authority officials said.

“Once shops open, vendors often discard waste such as polythene and other materials, leaving the markets untidy for the rest of the day for visitors,” said Amit Kumar, a resident of Alpha 1, Greater Noida.

The machines, officials said, aim to address the issue of daily litter by facilitating waste collection throughout the day.

Shrilakshmi VS, additional chief executive officer, said: “The trial of the litter-picking machine is part of our efforts to adopt innovative and sustainable solutions for waste management. If the trial proves successful, we will procure these machines to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness in the markets. We also urge citizens to contribute to keeping the city clean and green.”

These machines, if effective, will be deployed across key markets, including Alpha Commercial Belt, Gamma Shopping complex, among others.

The battery-operated machine can function for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It will roam around the markets to pick up trash, which will then be transferred to larger bins or nearby waste collection centres. Then, the waste will be transported to processing plants for further treatment, said officials.

Residents hope the introduction of litter-picking machines will transform the cleanliness in the markets and public spaces. “It is encouraging to see the authorities take such proactive measures, and we are hopeful that the city will soon become a benchmark for urban sanitation,” said Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Supertech Ecovillage 1.