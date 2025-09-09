Greater Noida: Boy drowns in Yamuna, body found after 29-hour search

A 17-year-old boy who drowned while bathing in the Yamuna River in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area was found dead on Sunday evening after a 29-hour search operation, police said on Monday. After the incident, the family alerted police, following which teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and two divers were deployed. (HT Archives)

The deceased, a resident of Mehandipur village in Rabupura, had gone to the river on Saturday evening with three friends, aged between 15 and 18, police said. All four entered the water using inflated tubes.

“They all used swim ring to bathe in the river. While bathing, they reached deeper water where the Yamuna’s flow was strong, and they lost balance,” said Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay, station house officer (SHO) of Rabupura. “The deceased’s three friends somehow managed to save themselves, but he got stuck and drowned,” he added.

After the incident, the family alerted police, following which teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and two divers were deployed. Officials said his body was recovered on Sunday evening, nearly 29 hours after the search began.

The body was sent for an autopsy, and further investigation is underway, police said.