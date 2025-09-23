Greater Noida: College students triple-riding bike killed in collision

Three students of a private university died after their motorcycle collided with a water tanker near the Chuharpur underpass on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida late on Sunday, police said on Monday. Police have not confirmed whether the victims were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Officers said the accident site was inspected on Sunday night. However, no legal case was registered as the tanker was parked along the roadside for watering plants, and the motorcycle had rammed into it. (HT Photos)

The deceased were identified as Swayam Sagar, 19, a resident of Panchvati Colony in Ghaziabad; Kush Upadhyay, 21, from Khudura village in Ghazipur district; and Samarth Pundir, 18, of Satellite Colony in Bareilly. Officers said Swayam and Kush were first-year BTech students, while Samarth was in his second year.

According to police, the accident took place while the three were on their way to a roadside eatery near the Purvanchal Society for dinner. Their Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle rammed into a water tanker that was moving slowly while watering trees along the roadside.

“All three were rushed for treatment though doctors declared Swayam and Kush dead on arrival, while Samarth was referred to another hospital in view of his serious condition. However, he too succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said Sudhir Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Police said the trio first received medical aid at the Government Institute of Medicine Sciences (GIMS), where Swayam and Kush were declared dead. Samarth was then referred to a private higher facility in Noida, where he later died during treatment.

“Despite immediate medical assistance, all three students could not be saved. Necessary legal formalities are being completed. Families of the victims were informed and bodies were handed over to them,” added ADCP Kumar.

Officers said the accident site was inspected on Sunday night. However, no legal case was registered as the tanker was parked along the roadside for watering plants, and the motorcycle had rammed into it. “According to preliminary findings, there was no apparent fault on the part of the tanker,” a police official said.

Police did not specify whether the tanker had reflectors or hazard lights switched on while watering trees at night.