Greater Noida ditch death: Biker died of head injuries, shows report

The post-mortem report of a 45-year-old Faridabad resident who died after falling into a ditch with his motorcycle at the unmarked end of an under-construction road in Greater Noida on Tuesday showed he died of severe head injuries. Locals alerted authorities around 7am on Monday after finding Joshi unconscious next to his motorcycle, said a police officer. (HT Photo)

Officials aware of the investigation said the incomplete stretch – at the end of the under-construction Manjhawali bridge road – falls under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station in Greater Noida. The road was left incomplete, they said, due to land acquisition issues on the Greater Noida side, but the point where the road ends on the Haryana side was left without any signage or road-closure markings.

The deceased, Atul Kumar Joshi, a resident of NIT 1 in Faridabad, was employed as a manager at an eye care centre. He had left home on Sunday at around 12pm, telling his family he was going swimming in Tigaon, Haryana.

The officer cited above, who asked not to be identified, said locals alerted authorities around 7am on Monday after finding Joshi unconscious next to his motorcycle. “He had suffered severe facial injuries and had died by the time we reached there,” the officer said.

“We suspect that while returning home late Sunday night, instead of taking the turn towards Faridabad, he mistakenly took another route and entered the incomplete road. Due to poor lighting and the absence of warning signboards, he crashed into a heap of soil placed at the end of the unfinished road which was serving as a make-shift marker to block the road. After hitting the mound, he fell into the pit with his bike,” the officer added.

“The post-mortem report, which we received on Tuesday, stated that he died of severe head injuries,” said Manoj Kumar, station house officer, Dankaur adding that no case has been as family members of the deceased yet to file any complaint.

Ashutosh Gupta, sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar, said, “The lighting work and signage work on that road is managed by the Haryana administration. While the road completion work is carried out by the UP government’s public works department and land acquisition is handled by the land acquisition officer.”

When contacted Kanchan Singh, executive engineer ( PWD) Gautam Budh Nagar, told HT, “The incident didn’t happen in any GB Nagar PWD road. The matter belongs to Haryana and PWD not yet started any construction work in Manjhawali or any other site.”

No response was received from Faridabad district administration despite repeated attempts by HT till the time of this report going into print.

Bachho Singh, additional district magistrate (land acquisition), told HT, “PWD is directly involved in purchasing land from farmers. To my knowledge, some of the land was acquired, while acquisition for other parts is underway.”

The Manjhawali bridge is a four-lane road intended to connect Greater Noida with Faridabad. Approved by the Uttar Pradesh government in August 2025 with a ₹65.5 crore allocation, the 1.67km project has been stalled due to land acquisition issues. The incomplete road – constructed by the Haryana government – ends in Uttar Pradesh. Once completed, the link will provide a direct four-lane route between the two cities, bypassing Kalindi Kunj and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.