Greater Noida: First batch of MD and MS at GIMS to begin soon

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida is set to introduce MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Science) courses in the upcoming academic year, hospital officials said on Wednesday. The institute is offering a total of 59 seats across both programmes, encompassing 13 specialisations of medicine, surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics, community medicine, anesthesia, ENT, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, anatomy, and microbiology. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to Dr (brig) Rakesh Gupta (retired), director, GIMS, the institute is offering a total of 59 seats across both programmes, encompassing 13 specialisations of medicine, surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics, community medicine, anesthesia, ENT, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, anatomy, and microbiology.

“So far, we only have undergraduate courses, nursing programme and the Diplomate National Board (DNB) courses, which are equivalent to postgraduate courses, in five specialisations. Now, with commencement of MS and MD courses at the institute, DNB courses will only be restricted to three specialisations -- emergency, radiology, and gynaecology,” said the director.

To facilitate the new programmes, GIMS has recruited 30 teaching faculty, he said.

“In the past three years, the number of patients has increased fourfold. We need to concentrate on speciality areas in GIMS now; hence, we are commencing PG courses. Once the NEET-PG exams are conducted, and results are declared, students can start applying at GIMS,” he said.

Gupta further said while 30 teachers have been appointed, the institute will require more teachers in the future. “An additional 15 are required and will be recruited soon,” he said.

GIMS started operations in February 2016 and is affiliated to King George’s Medical College under Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Since 2019, the institute has been offering 60 seats at the School of Nursing, 100 MBBS seats and 60 seats at the School of Paramedical Sciences.