Greater Noida: Five firms fined 5 lakh each for putting up illegal unipoles

The Greater Noida authority has imposed a ₹30 lakh penalty on six companies that are putting up unipoles without permission along city roads, thereby causing road safety issues, and also violating the guidelines governing unipole advertising in the city. Illegal unipoles often spell trouble for motorists as they may collapse injuring passersby and disrupting traffic. (HT Archive)

The move comes after the Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravikumar NG directed officials to act against illegal unipoles and other advertising boards causing a revenue loss to the government besides posing a safety issue to commuters and pedestrians.

The authority has slapped a fine of ₹5 lakh each on six entities, which include a hospital, banquet hall, school and other companies, that were found advertising their products without paying a fee and seeking permission from the authority.

“The drive will continue and we will penalise more companies violating rules and causing a revenue loss to the government,” said a Greater Noida authority spokesperson.

The companies have been told that they have to pay the penalty within a week, failing which they will face strict action.

“If these companies fail to pay up, the authority will issue recovery notices. And if the recovery notice is not honoured, then officers have the mandate to seize the errant company’s assets, sell it and then recover the penalty amount,” said the spokesperson.

These unipoles were put up in Greater Noida West, along the Greater Noida-Ghaziabad road. The authority has also warned that if any company installs a unipole without posting an advertisement, they should also remove it as it is hazardous to commuters, thereby causing hindrances to the traffic flow.

As per the rules any company or entity needs to seek permission from the authority, pay a fee and then install a unipole at designated site so that they do not cause any safety issue to anyone, said authority officials.