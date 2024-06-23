Greater Noida: Girl,14, tries to end life over morphed photo; 2 held

A 14-year-old girl allegedly attempted to die by suicide by consuming toilet cleaner on Wednesday, after one of her schoolmates morphed her photo and shared it in a five-member group on an instant messaging app in Greater Noida. The girl took the drastic step after the other members in the group ridiculed her, officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. Two suspects, aged around 18, were arrested on Saturday, they added. The girl’s uncle told HT that her brother spotted her as her health started to deteriorate and alerted the neighbours who rushed her to a nearby hospital. (Representational image)

ACP, Greater Noida, Sumit Shukla, said the Class 9 student lives with her parents and a seven-year-old brother at a locality that falls under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police station. Both her parents are daily wagers.

“Police were alerted by the hospital where the girl was admitted,” the officer said.

“A few days ago, one of her male friends edited her photo and shared it in the group. Four male suspects made fun of the photo,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

