Greater Noida: Handicrafts fair draws buyers from over 100 nations

The 57th edition of Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair, being held at Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart, opened to buyers from over 100 countries on Tuesday. As many as 3,000 exhibitors from across India are showcasing a wide array of products from 14 categories of handicrafts, home decor, furnishing, houseware and so on. According to the organisers, the B2B (business to business) fair is open to overseas buyers, buying and sourcing consultants, and large domestic volume retail buyers. (HT Photo)

From Visakhapatnam’s toys produced from leftover pieces of wood, to classic Pattachitra paintings from Odisha, the delicate wood work of Bastar in Chhattisgarh to bamboo products from the northeast states of India, fine metal work from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as Aranmula kanaadi (decorative mirror) of Kerala, different kinds of Indian handicraft products are finding traction from international buyers at the five-day long fair.

Susanne Bryant, a buyer from Sydney, Australia who sources handcrafted fashion, accessories, and homewares from the fair, said he has been sourcing Jaipur’s hand-block cotton fabrics and natural dyed silks from the IHGF fair since the last five years.

“These garments are in form of flattering and comfortable options, perfect for women living in hot, arid and humid tropical climates, which constitutes a major part of our country,” he said.

“The growing popularity and preference for Indian products at a global level inspires us to ensure that a piece of India finds its place in every home across the markets we serve,” said Rakesh Kumar, chairman, India Exposition Mart Limited.

The IHGF Fair plays a crucial role in bringing together all facets of the Indian handicrafts sector under one roof, he added.

Dileep Baid, chairman of Exports Promotion Council of Handicrafts which is organising the fair, said: “With a significant influx of buyers from around the world, our exhibitors at this fair are committed to make the upcoming Spring edition an important platform for the Indian handicraft sector.”