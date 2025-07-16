Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Greater Noida: Health department cracks down over unprocessed waste

ByMaria Khan
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 07:30 am IST

A team from the health department conducted inspections over the weekend and found major lapses in waste segregation and disposal

GREATER NOIDA The health department under Greater Noida authority has intensified its action against bulk waste generators failing to adhere to solid waste management norms, officials informed on Tuesday. In two separate incidents, penalties of nearly 90,000 have been imposed on a residential society and a private company for not processing their waste as mandated under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, said officials.

Officials said that inspections are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, particularly as monsoon conditions heighten the risk of sanitation-related illnesses. (HT Archives)
Officials said that inspections are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, particularly as monsoon conditions heighten the risk of sanitation-related illnesses. (HT Archives)

Officials stated that both entities were found to be in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, which require bulk generators to segregate, process, and treat waste at source.

According to officials, a team from the health department conducted inspections over the weekend and found major lapses in waste segregation and disposal.

“On Monday, a site inspection revealed that the society located in Sector Pi 2 was not abiding by the Solid Waste Management Rules, and thus, a fine of 48,800 was levied on,” said senior health manager Chet Ram Singh.

Earlier, on Saturday, a penalty of 40,500 was imposed on a private firm based in Ecotech 3, for similar violations. The action against the company was carried out by health inspector Sanjeev Vidhudi and his team, said officials.

“These repeated violations not only impact the environment but pose serious risks to public health, especially in high-density residential and industrial areas. Unprocessed waste can lead to vector-borne diseases, groundwater contamination, and air quality deterioration,” said Singh.

Additional chief executive officer, (ACEO) Greater Noida authority, Shrilakshmi VS has meanwhile, appealed to all bulk waste generators, including housing societies, institutions, and industrial units to ensure scientific waste management and take active responsibility in keeping the city clean.

“Public participation is vital in our collective goal of maintaining urban hygiene. Bulk generators must process waste at their premises as per the rules to ensure a healthier city,” said ACEO Shrilakshmi.

Officials said that inspections are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, particularly as monsoon conditions heighten the risk of sanitation-related illnesses.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida: Health department cracks down over unprocessed waste
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On