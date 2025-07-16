Greater Noida: Health department cracks down over unprocessed waste

GREATER NOIDA The health department under Greater Noida authority has intensified its action against bulk waste generators failing to adhere to solid waste management norms, officials informed on Tuesday. In two separate incidents, penalties of nearly ₹90,000 have been imposed on a residential society and a private company for not processing their waste as mandated under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, said officials. Officials said that inspections are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, particularly as monsoon conditions heighten the risk of sanitation-related illnesses. (HT Archives)

Officials stated that both entities were found to be in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, which require bulk generators to segregate, process, and treat waste at source.

According to officials, a team from the health department conducted inspections over the weekend and found major lapses in waste segregation and disposal.

“On Monday, a site inspection revealed that the society located in Sector Pi 2 was not abiding by the Solid Waste Management Rules, and thus, a fine of ₹48,800 was levied on,” said senior health manager Chet Ram Singh.

Earlier, on Saturday, a penalty of ₹40,500 was imposed on a private firm based in Ecotech 3, for similar violations. The action against the company was carried out by health inspector Sanjeev Vidhudi and his team, said officials.

“These repeated violations not only impact the environment but pose serious risks to public health, especially in high-density residential and industrial areas. Unprocessed waste can lead to vector-borne diseases, groundwater contamination, and air quality deterioration,” said Singh.

Additional chief executive officer, (ACEO) Greater Noida authority, Shrilakshmi VS has meanwhile, appealed to all bulk waste generators, including housing societies, institutions, and industrial units to ensure scientific waste management and take active responsibility in keeping the city clean.

“Public participation is vital in our collective goal of maintaining urban hygiene. Bulk generators must process waste at their premises as per the rules to ensure a healthier city,” said ACEO Shrilakshmi.

Officials said that inspections are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, particularly as monsoon conditions heighten the risk of sanitation-related illnesses.