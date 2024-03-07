Greater Noida homebuyers protest over seven-year delay in handing over apartments

The homebuyers at the Hemisphere housing project in Greater Noida’s Sector 27 protested on Wednesday against the seven-year delay in handing over their units to them by the developer. Real estate firm Royalgolf Link City Projects Private Limited launched this housing project on 100 acres in 2015-16, promising completion and delivery in three-and-a-half years. However, despite the seven-year wait, the developer is yet to deliver any units to buyers. (HT Photo)

Construction has been halted at the site for the past seven years, and the developer is yet to announce when the project will be completed. Homebuyers also wrote to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking his intervention in the matter, one of the protesters said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Real estate firm Royalgolf Link City Projects Private Limited launched this housing project on 100 acres in 2015-16, promising completion and delivery in three-and-a-half years. However, despite the seven-year wait, the developer is yet to deliver any units to buyers.

The project was supposed to have approximately 450 flats of 2BHK and 3BHK in 14 towers, besides 250 villas, to be delivered in three phases. However, only the pillars and walls of the towers have been built till date, and the site has appeared abandoned since the past several years, said homebuyers.

“We booked flats in 2016 with a promise of delivery in 2019. But till date, the developer has not delivered a single flat. The Greater Noida authority in July 20, 2022, cancelled the land allotment for this project erroneously, despite the developer having paid ₹56 crore financial dues. We have written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath requesting his intervention in the matter,” said Gaurav Jain, a homebuyer.

Around 100 buyers gathered at the site and shouted slogans against the developer for delaying the project.

“We were supposed to get our flats in 2019 but the developer stopped construction in 2018. And since 2018, the developer has not worked on this project. We have filed complaints with the agencies, including the economic offences wing, the Greater Noida authority and the Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority demanding justice. But nothing has happened as yet. And sadly no government agency have taken measures to address our woes,” SK Srivastava, another buyer.

Royalgolf Link City Projects promoter did not respond to repeated calls and messages seeking a comment on the matter.

The homebuyers also met with Greater Noida authority additional chief executive officer Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi who is heading the commercial department and urged the authority to look into their issues.

“The authority cancelled the allotment because the developer failed to clear financial dues against the project. We are looking into these issues for appropriate action,” said Dwivedi.