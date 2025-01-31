The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday said it has approved the layout plan for the proposed Film City in Sector 21, thereby issuing permission to filmmaker Boney Kapoor-led Bayview Bhutani Film City Private Limited to proceed with its construction on the ground. Greater Noida: Layout plan of Film City get Yeida approval

Bayview Bhutani submitted the layout plan on December 24, 2024, for the requisite approval because without it, work cannot start at the site.

Yeida officials said they have approved the layout plan after a detailed review by the planning department and a high-level committee.

The authority has directed the concessionaire to adhere to multiple terms, including obtaining approvals for detailed parking, landscaping, horticulture work and developing the project in a phased manner.

The developer will also have to set up a film institute, and obtain GRIHA 4-Star/IGBC Gold certification that is crucial for green buildings to make sure there is no damage to ecology and minimise the generation of carbon footprint during construction work, said officials.

“We have approved the layout plan paving way for the construction work to begin at the site. Now the concessionaire will decide the date when work will commence at the site. But the concessionaire will have to carry out the construction work as per the terms and conditions given,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The Film City project is proposed to be built on 1,000 acres, with the first phase covering 230 acres, at a cost of ₹1,510 crore over eight years.

The developer is likely to lay the foundation stone of the project shortly and begin construction work in February, 2025.

“We are likely to fix a date for the foundation laying ceremony soon. We are trying to pick a suitable date when representatives from the government and our team will be available for the mega event,” said Ashish Bhutani, chief executive officer, Bhutani Group.

The Film City is an ambitious project of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and he may also join the foundation laying ceremony, said officials.

Since the state government is busy with the Maha Kumbh event, which is slated to conclude on February 26, it is likely that the Film City foundation laying event will be held after that date, said officials.

“Infrastructure is a crucial component, with designated areas for essential services such as an electrical substation, sewage treatment plant (STP), water tanks, and an energy centre. A 12m wide setback line will be implemented to maintain proper spacing between buildings and comply with urban planning norms,” said a Yeida official, in the know of the layout plan, asking not to be named.

The project also includes the construction of a film institute, focusing on technical training in filmmaking, acting, music, and cinematography, while providing advanced equipment on-site.

Kapoor said offering such facilities under one roof would help reduce production costs, allowing filmmakers to access essential equipment and services at one place, said officials.

To address extreme weather conditions during shoots, the Film City will offer air-conditioned indoor shooting spaces. The newly developed studio floors will measure between 40,000 and 60,000 square feet, accommodating large-scale sets and varied backdrops.