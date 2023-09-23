Greater Noida man arrested for poisoning cattle fodder and selling their meat

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday arrested three men, who used to allegedly target live cattle, poison them with toxic substances and later sell its meat, police said. The suspects were identified as Sandeep Kumar, 21, Deepu Pal, 20, and Pradeep Kumar, 38, police said. (Representative Image)

According to police, the action was taken based on a complaint filed by Sunil Bhati, a resident of Ranoli village in Jarcha, who said that Kumar and Pal, allegedly poisoned his cattle’s fodder with toxic substances.

Station house officer (SHO), Jarcha police station, Greater Noida, Gyan Singh said, “Acting on Bhati’s complaint, the two suspects were traced and arrested. During interrogation, they revealed that they were working for Pradeep, who is based out of Hapur.”

SHO added, “The duo informed that on the directions of Pradeep, they used to identify cattle and served them food laced with poison to kill them. They later used to collect the body and provide it to Pradeep who paid them ₹1000 per animal. He further used to sell the meat.”

Police said that teams were formed upon receiving the information about Pradeep, and he was arrested on Friday. “A revolver and cartridges were also recovered from Kumar’s possession,” SHO Singh said.

“An FIR was registered against the three suspects under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code,” SHO Singh added.

Meanwhile, police also said that information regarding the killing of around ten cattle in the Jarcha area has come to the fore and further investigation is underway to ascertain more details with regards to similar incidents and whether more gang members are operating in other areas.