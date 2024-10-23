Greater Noida: Man dies while fleeing after quarrel, 2 held

A 28-year-old man died on Monday night allegedly while trying to escape in his car from an assault by four people following a parking dispute in Greater Noida, police said, adding that they have arrested two of the four people and booked them for murder. On Monday night, Prashant along with his friends had visited Kumar’s house and he again fought with Kumar over the issue and tried to assault him. (Representational image)

Police identified the dead man as Prashant, aka Chhotu (single name), a resident of Santheli area in Dadri, Greater Noida.

According to Amit Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida, on Sunday night Prashant and his acquaintance Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Nagla Nainsukh in Dadri, fought over parking outside a liquor shop in Santheli.

On Monday night, Prashant along with his friends visited Kumar’s house. He again fought with Kumar over the issue and tried to assault him. “But Kumar called his brothers and friends identified as Kamal, Anuj, and Gabbar. Just as the quarrel escalated, Prashant’s friends fled on bikes,” Singh said.

“Prashant also tried to escape in his car, and it ended up in a nullah in his haste. He collapsed inside the car,” said police, adding that his family was alerted by locals and he was rushed to a hospital and then referred to another one, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said no superficial injuries were spotted on his body.

“Prima facie, it is suspected that he suffered a scratch from the car’s steering. But his family members alleged that he died of internal injuries. An autopsy was done and an X-ray of the body taken to ascertain the cause of death,” said ACP Singh.

Following a complaint from the deceased’s family, a case under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Dadri police station. Two suspects, Jitendra and Gabbar, meanwhile, have been arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.